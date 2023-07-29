Left Menu

United Breweries Q1 net profit dips 16 pc to Rs 136.34 cr, sales at Rs 5,243 cr

It stood at Rs 5,196.08 crore in the corresponding period of FY22.Q1 volumes impacted by RTM root to market changes, supply challenges lower inter-state sales, said an earning presentation from UBL.It had a volume decline of 12 per cent in the June quarter driven by Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi and Haryana.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2023 12:44 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 12:44 IST
United Breweries Q1 net profit dips 16 pc to Rs 136.34 cr, sales at Rs 5,243 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Beer maker United Breweries Ltd has reported a 16.09 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 136.34 crore for the first quarter ended June 2023, as volumes were impacted by supply challenges, lower inter-state sales and persisting inflation.

The company, controlled by Dutch multinational brewing company Heineken NV, had posted a net profit of Rs 162.50 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, United Breweries Ltd (UBL) said in a late-night regulatory filing on Friday.

UBL's revenue from operations was almost flat to Rs 5,243.01 crore during the quarter under review. It stood at Rs 5,196.08 crore in the corresponding period of FY22.

''Q1 volumes impacted by RTM (root to market) changes, supply challenges & lower inter-state sales,'' said an earning presentation from UBL.

It had a volume decline of 12 per cent in the June quarter driven by Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi and Haryana. In the premium segment, the volume decline was 21 per cent.

''Gross Profit predominantly impacted by volume decline & COGS (Cost of Goods Sold) inflation with GP margin 369bps down,'' it said.

Besides, it has price increases in key markets including Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka.

UBL's total expenses were at Rs 5,072.96 crore, up 1.69 per cent in the first quarter of FY 2023-24, as against Rs 4,988.37 crore a year ago.

Its total income in the June quarter was at Rs 5,253.43 crore.

''Capex during the quarter was Rs 45 crore, primarily in supply chain initiatives,'' said UBL's earning statement.

Over the outlook, UBL said inflationary pressure on the cost base is expected to soften in the near-term but volatility will remain.

''We continue to focus on revenue management and cost initiatives, to drive margin accretion,'' it said.

It is building further category growth while driving the share of premium in its portfolio remains a key focus ''We remain optimistic on the long-term growth potential of the industry, driven by increasing disposable income, favourable demographics and premiumisation,'' said UBL.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up to 60 per cent off on top 100 fashion brands across India

magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up t...

 India
2
SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

 India
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

 Global
4
magicpin Announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store Sale from 28th July; up to 60% off on Top 100 Fashion Brands Across India

magicpin Announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store Sale from 28th July; up t...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023