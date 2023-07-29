BCAS to observe 'aviation security' week

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security Saturday said it will hold a week-long event focusing on aviation safety.

''Let's make our airports and skies more secure, more safe,'' the national regulator for civil aviation security said in an official statement.

The week themed 'See it, Say it, Secure it' will be observed by the central agency and all stakeholders of the aviation ecosystem from July 31 to August 5, it said.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) functions under the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)