2 dead, 52 injured due to electrocution during 'tazia' procession in UP's Amroha

Updated: 29-07-2023 23:21 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 23:21 IST
Two people died due to electrocution and 52 sustained burn injuries in the Didoli area here on Saturday when the music system of a ''tazia'' came within the electromagnetic field of high-tension wires, police said.

In a sperate incident in Bareilly, seven people sustained burns when a portion of the 'tazia' came in contact with a high tension cable, officials said.

The Amroha incident took place at Patei Khalsa village under the Didoli police station area, Superintendent of Police Aditya Langeh said.

The deceased were identified as Shanu (35) and Owais (13). Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, he said.

The SP also said three-four people have been sent to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, while 26 were discharged after administering first-aid. The rest of the injured are admitted to the district hospital and will be discharged soon, he added.

''The accident took place as the height of the 'tazia' was around 25 feet and the high-tension wire was located at a height of 35 feet. The 'tazia' came within the range of the magnetic field of the electricity wire, which led to the accident,'' Langeh told PTI.

District Magistrate of Amroha Rajesh Kumar Tyagi said there was a loudspeaker on the 'tazia' and an iron rod on it. He said instructions were issued not to make 'tazias' above 12 feet in height but the total height of this 'tazia' was 20-22 feet.

He added that prima facie, it seems that the death was due to electrocution, and the reasons will be cleared after the post-mortem examination.

''Tazia'' is a miniature replica of the tomb of Imam Hussain.

In Bareilly, SHO of Baradari police station Abhishek Kumar said seven people sustained burn injuries in Umaria village when a portion of a 'tazia' came in contact with a high tension electricity cable.

As a precautionary measure, the electricity supply of Bareilly city was switched off till midnight, an official of the electricity department said.

