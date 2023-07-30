Left Menu

4 dead, 2 injured in separate aircraft accidents in Wisconsin, authorities say

The aircraft belonged to individuals attending the Experimental Aircraft Associations annual fly-in convention in Oshkosh but were not involved in the air show, a statement from the organization said.The association, citing the Winnebago County Sheriffs Office, said two people were killed and two injured. Separately, a plane earlier Saturday crashed into Lake Winnebago near Oshkosh, killing two people, according to the sheriffs office.

Two people were killed and two others injured Saturday in a midair collision at an airport in Wisconsin.

A Rotorway 162F helicopter and an ELA Eclipse 10 gyrocopter collided shortly after noon local time at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, authorities said. The aircraft belonged to individuals attending the Experimental Aircraft Association's annual fly-in convention in Oshkosh but were not involved in the air show, a statement from the organization said.

The association, citing the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office, said two people were killed and two injured. The injured were taken to a local hospital and were in stable condition. The association said further information would be released as additional details are confirmed. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash. Separately, a plane earlier Saturday crashed into Lake Winnebago near Oshkosh, killing two people, according to the sheriff's office. The NTSB is also investigating that case, which involved a single-engine North American T-6 aircraft.

