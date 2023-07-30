Left Menu

Fire at hospital in Ahmedabad; 100 patients evacuated

A fire broke out in the basement of a multi-storey hospital in Gujarats Ahmedabad city on Sunday, following which around 100 patients were evacuated from the facility as a precautionary measure, officials said.As per preliminary information, the fire broke out at around 4.30 am in the basement of Rajasthan Hospital, located in citys Sahibaug area, an official from Sahibaug police station said.Fire fighting teams are working to control the blaze.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 30-07-2023 08:13 IST | Created: 30-07-2023 08:13 IST
Fire at hospital in Ahmedabad; 100 patients evacuated
A fire broke out in the basement of a multi-storey hospital in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city on Sunday, following which around 100 patients were evacuated from the facility as a precautionary measure, officials said.

As per preliminary information, the fire broke out at around 4.30 am in the basement of Rajasthan Hospital, located in city's Sahibaug area, an official from Sahibaug police station said.

''Fire fighting teams are working to control the blaze. Smoke continues to emerge from the basement of the hospital where the fire broke out,'' police inspector MD Champavat said. ''Nearly 100 patients have been evacuated from the multi-storey building as a precautionary measure,'' he added.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

The hospital is run by a charitable trust.

