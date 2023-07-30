Left Menu

Gang waylays car on national higway in Kerala, flees with Rs 4.5 crore from occupants

PTI | Palakkad | Updated: 30-07-2023 11:18 IST | Created: 30-07-2023 10:21 IST
Gang waylays car on national higway in Kerala, flees with Rs 4.5 crore from occupants
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A brazen heist unfolded when a gang blocked a highway at Puthussery near here, waylaid a car going towards Malappuram and attacked the passengers before decamping with Rs 4.5 crore cash in their possession, police said.

The dramatic scenes happened at the crack of dawn on Saturday when a gang strategically parked a large truck on the national highway and blocked the car.

The incident, which played out like heist scenes in movies, came to light after the three passengers who were attacked approached the Kasaba police station in Palakkad district on Saturday night.

According to their complaint, a gang comprising around 15-members, blocked the national highway with a truck and stopped the car around 3 am on Saturday.

''Following this, a gang came in multiple cars, attacked the passengers and took them in their vehicle and threw them out near Thrissur. The passengers were assaulted and they claim that around Rs 4.5 crore was looted from them,'' police told PTI.

Police said they have checked the CCTV footage along the toll booths but the attackers have used fake registration number plates on their cars.

The car was travelling from Bengaluru to Malappuram, police said, adding that the source of money was also under probe.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies; Biogen to buy Reata for $6.5 billion to bulk up rare disease portfolio and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for P...

 Global
2
The Reimagined AYANA Farm at AYANA Estate Reopens July 2023 with Diverse Range of Guest Experiences

The Reimagined AYANA Farm at AYANA Estate Reopens July 2023 with Diverse Ran...

 India
3
Physics Wallah launches four-year residential programme in Computer Science, AI

Physics Wallah launches four-year residential programme in Computer Science,...

 India
4
Pakistan: Gas crunch affects urea production, agriculture sector at risk

Pakistan: Gas crunch affects urea production, agriculture sector at risk

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023