MP: 12 staffers of cooperative dept, banks injured in accident day before event at CM's house

PTI | Sehore | Updated: 30-07-2023 22:20 IST | Created: 30-07-2023 22:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Twelve persons - all employees of cooperative department and cooperative banks in Madhya Pradesh - were injured after the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a bus in Sehore district of the state on Sunday, police said.

The driver of the vehicle was also injured in the accident that occurred near a resort under Javar police station limits around 6 pm, a police official said.

Pushpendra Jat, one of the persons from the vehicle, said all the injured are employees of district cooperative banks and the cooperative department, and they were going to attend a programme at Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's residence in Bhopal on Monday. ''The accident occurred when the driver of the bus suddenly applied brakes and the vehicle carrying these people collided with it from the rear side,'' the police official said. ''As many as 13 persons, including the driver, suffered injuries in the accident,'' he said, adding that the injured persons were sent for treatment to Javar and Ashta hospitals.

