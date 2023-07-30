Left Menu

UP govt transfers 14 IPS officers

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 30-07-2023 23:29 IST | Created: 30-07-2023 23:29 IST
UP govt transfers 14 IPS officers
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday transferred 14 IPS officers, including the SSP of Bareilly and the SPs of 10 districts, officials said.

Bareilly Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Prabhakar Chaudhary has been made the Commandant of the Lucknow-based 32nd Battalion of the Provincial Armed Constabulary, they said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) of Amroha Aditya Langeh has been posted as the Superintendent of Police, Railway, Agra, a senior official said.

Ghule Sushil Chandrabhan, who was the SP of Sitapur, has been made the SSP of Bareilly.

Similarly, Kannauj SP Kunwar Anupam Singh has been made the new SP of Amroha. The transfer assumes significance as it comes a day after two people died due to electrocution and 52 sustained burn injuries in Amroha district when the music system of a ''tazia'' came within the electromagnetic field of high-tension wires.

Similarly, in Bareilly, police resorted to lathicharge on Sunday to disperse a group of kanwariyas, who were bent on taking their procession through an unauthorised route here, after a standoff lasting nearly six hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies; Biogen to buy Reata for $6.5 billion to bulk up rare disease portfolio and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for P...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails a second time; AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies and more

Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails...

 Global
3
The Reimagined AYANA Farm at AYANA Estate Reopens July 2023 with Diverse Range of Guest Experiences

The Reimagined AYANA Farm at AYANA Estate Reopens July 2023 with Diverse Ran...

 India
4
Physics Wallah launches four-year residential programme in Computer Science, AI

Physics Wallah launches four-year residential programme in Computer Science,...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023