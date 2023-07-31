Sudan extends airspace closure until Aug. 15 due to conflict
Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2023 03:28 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 03:28 IST
The Sudanese civil aviation authority extended the closure of Sudan's airspace until Aug. 15, except for humanitarian aid and evacuation flights, Khartoum International Airport said in a statement early on Monday.
Sudanese airspace was closed to regular traffic after a military conflict erupted between the country's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in mid-April.
