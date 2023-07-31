Left Menu

4 killed in fiery ATV rollover crash in central Washington

Four people are dead after the all-terrain vehicle they were in rolled over and burst into flames on a dirt road in central Washingtons Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.Kittitas County sheriffs officials say 24-year-old Conner Jenkins of Orting crashed his side-by-side ATV west of the town of Liberty on Saturday afternoon.

PTI | Ellensburg | Updated: 31-07-2023 05:09 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 05:09 IST
Four people are dead after the all-terrain vehicle they were in rolled over and burst into flames on a dirt road in central Washington's Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.

Kittitas County sheriff's officials say 24-year-old Conner Jenkins of Orting crashed his side-by-side ATV west of the town of Liberty on Saturday afternoon. First responders arrived within minutes and prevented the gas-fueled fire from spreading.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash. Also in the vehicle were Jenkins' friend, 23-year-old Benjamin Gomez Santana of Covington, and a couple they met that day; 26-year-old Devon Anonson of Kent and 24-year-old Halle Cole of Maple Valley.

Gomez Santana and Cole died at the scene. Jenkins and Anonson were flown by helicopter to a burn center in Seattle, where they both died.

The open field where the crash happened is a popular spot for campers and off-roaders. Investigators have not said what caused the ATV to roll.

