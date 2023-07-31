Maharashtra: RPF jawan shoots dead 4 persons on board train

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawan on Monday shot dead 4 persons on board a train near Palghar railway station in Maharashtra, an official said.

The jawan fired from his automatic weapon, killing another RPF jawan and three passengers of the train, which was on way to Mumbai from Jaipur, the official said.

Palghar is around 100 km from Mumbai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)