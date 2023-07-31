Left Menu

Indian stock indices start fresh week largely steady

Sensex increased by 0.038 per cent whereas Nifty decreased by 0.0061 per cent at the opening of the market on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 31-07-2023 10:56 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 10:56 IST
Indian stock indices start fresh week largely steady
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Markets on Monday morning opened flat with Sensex at 66, 226. 32 up by 0.038 per cent while Nifty opened at 19,662.15 up by 0.075 per cent. Out of Nifty companies, 28 were seen in green and 21 were in red.

NTPC, TATA Steel, JSW Steel, Power Grid and Adani Ports were the top gainers and Apollo Hospital, HDFC Life, Asian Paint, Britannia and Cipla were the top losers. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said, "India's strong performance is aided also by the superior performance of the Indian economy. Incoming data suggests that these fundamental supports to the markets are set to continue".

"In the US, there are indications of inflation continuing on the downward trend while the economy is showing resilience. The winning streak of US markets has been continuing for the 3rd week for the Dow and 5th week for Nasdaq," said Vijaykumar. "In India even though the underlying strength of the market is strong, FPI selling of Rs 5000 crores during the last two trading sessions might restrain the bulls. Market heavyweights RIL, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, L & T and ITC are on strong wicket", said Vijaykumar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails a second time; AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies and more

Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails a second time; US asks Supreme Court to delay Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement and more

Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug Wegovy launched in Germany, first big EU market; Biogen to buy Reata for $6.5 billion to bulk up rare disease portfolio and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug Wegovy launched in German...

 Global
4
Over 60,000 Amrit Sarovars shining examples of water conservation”: PM Modi in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address

Over 60,000 Amrit Sarovars shining examples of water conservation”: PM Modi ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023