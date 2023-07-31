Air India Express flight makes emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram
PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 31-07-2023 12:33 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 12:27 IST
- Country:
- India
An Air India Express flight from Tiruchirappali to Sharjah made an emergency landing at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Monday due to technical reasons, Airport sources said.
The airport authority declared a full emergency at the International Airport after the flight departed from Tiruchirappali in Tamil Nadu at around 10:45 AM.
The flight landed safely at Thiruvananthapuram at around noon, an Air India spokesperson said.
The airline also said there were 154 passengers on the flight and that it was a precautionary landing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
ED searches premises of DMK leader and Tamil Nadu minister K Ponmudy and his MP son Gautham Sigamani in money laundering case: Officials.
No one wants to know about Opposition meet: Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai
75,000 loaded trucks stuck across Tamil Nadu due to heavy rain: Lorry Owners Federation
Tamil Nadu tops NITI's Export Preparedness Index 2022 among coastal states
Tamil Nadu Minister Ponmudi returns home after eight hours of ED questioning