UK's FTSE 100 falls as beverage-makers slip, but set to post monthly gains

The more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 midcap index lost 0.2% as Marshalls slumped 8% after the building and roofing products supplier flagged that a recovery in market conditions was unlikely in the second half of the year and also said it would potentially cut around 250 jobs. Dr Martens advanced 4% on a report that activist investor Sparta Capital has accumulated stock worth tens of millions of pounds in the British bootmaker. British Airways-owner ICAG gained 2.2% after two brokerages raised their price target on the stock.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2023 14:12 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 13:57 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

UK's FTSE 100 slipped on Monday, as beverages-related stocks lost ground after Dutch firm Heineken's dour outlook, but the benchmark was set to post strong monthly gains as cooling domestic inflation swelled risk appetite.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 0.2% as UK's beverages index fell 0.9% after Heineken, the world's second-largest brewer by volume, cut its 2023 profit growth forecast. "While investors broadly expected a cut to its guidance, a flat to mid-single digit organic EBIT growth is disappointing," analysts at UBS said.

The exporter-heavy FTSE 100 is on track to post a monthly gain of nearly 2% in July as risk sentiment flourished after data earlier this month showed domestic inflation eased more than expected. The more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 midcap index lost 0.2% as Marshalls slumped 8% after the building and roofing products supplier flagged that a recovery in market conditions was unlikely in the second half of the year and also said it would potentially cut around 250 jobs.

Dr Martens advanced 4% on a report that activist investor Sparta Capital has accumulated stock worth tens of millions of pounds in the British bootmaker.

British Airways-owner ICAG gained 2.2% after two brokerages raised their price target on the stock. Global education group

Pearson beat market expectations with a 44% growth in profit in its first half and said it was on course to hit annual and mid-term targets. The stock, however, erased earlier gains and was last down 0.7%. Industrial metal miners added 0.4% as prices of most base metals advanced.

Looking ahead, the Bank of England is likely to raise rates by a quarter-point to 5.25% on Thursday, though economists and markets see a risk of a repeat of June's surprise half-point hike as inflation remains hotter than in other big economies.

 

