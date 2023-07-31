Left Menu

1,550 pilgrims leave Jammu for Amarnath

The yatra will conclude on August 31.Of the 1,550 pilgrims in this smallest batch to leave the Bhagwati Nagar camp, 1,068 are performing the yatra through the traditional 48-km Pahalgam track in the Anantnag district while 472 are heading for the 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district, officials said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 31-07-2023 14:14 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 13:57 IST
1,550 pilgrims leave Jammu for Amarnath
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

A batch of 1,550 pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar camp here on Monday for the twin base camps in Kashmir to undertake the onward journey to the 3,880-metre-high Amarnath cave shrine.

A record number of over 3.88 lakh pilgrims have so far paid obeisance at the shrine since the beginning of the 62-day-long annual pilgrimage on July 1. The yatra will conclude on August 31.

Of the 1,550 pilgrims in this smallest batch to leave the Bhagwati Nagar camp, 1,068 are performing the yatra through the traditional 48-km Pahalgam track in the Anantnag district while 472 are heading for the 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district, officials said. The drop in pilgrim footfall was attributed to the complete melting of the naturally formed ice Shiva lingam at the Amarnath cave.

The 62-day annual pilgrimage to the 3,888-metre-high cave shrine commenced from the twin tracks of Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district on July 1. The yatra is scheduled to conclude on August 31.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails a second time; AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies and more

Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails a second time; US asks Supreme Court to delay Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement and more

Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails...

 Global
3
Over 60,000 Amrit Sarovars shining examples of water conservation”: PM Modi in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address

Over 60,000 Amrit Sarovars shining examples of water conservation”: PM Modi ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug Wegovy launched in Germany, first big EU market; Biogen to buy Reata for $6.5 billion to bulk up rare disease portfolio and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug Wegovy launched in German...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023