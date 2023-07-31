Left Menu

Germany not currently planning to evacuate citizens, soldiers from Niger

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2023 15:26 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 15:26 IST
The German government is not planning to evacuate German citizens or soldiers from Niger at this point based on the assessment of the current situation there, according to spokespeople from the defence and foreign ministries on Monday.

"Our assessment of the situation is that (an evacuation) is not yet needed," a foreign ministry spokesperson said, adding that the government was prepared in case of escalation in the West African country (Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Friederike Heine)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

