Left Menu

Airtel prepays Rs 8,024 cr to clear liabilities for spectrum acquired in 2015

Telecom company Bharti Airtel on Monday said it has prepaid Rs 8,024 crores to the Department of Telecom towards prepayment of deferred liabilities pertaining to spectrum acquired in an auction held in 2015.

ANI | Updated: 31-07-2023 15:50 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 15:50 IST
Airtel prepays Rs 8,024 cr to clear liabilities for spectrum acquired in 2015
Bharti Airtel (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telecom company Bharti Airtel on Monday said it has prepaid Rs 8,024 crores to the Department of Telecom towards prepayment of deferred liabilities pertaining to spectrum acquired in an auction held in 2015.

The liabilities which were prepaid had an interest rate of 10 per cent, Airtel said in a statement.

Airtel, in the statement, said it continues to enjoy access to well-diversified sources of capital or financing, allowing it to have enhanced financial flexibility in its capital structure including optimised cost of financing using all opportunities for significant interest savings. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails a second time; AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies and more

Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails a second time; US asks Supreme Court to delay Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement and more

Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails...

 Global
3
Over 60,000 Amrit Sarovars shining examples of water conservation”: PM Modi in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address

Over 60,000 Amrit Sarovars shining examples of water conservation”: PM Modi ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug Wegovy launched in Germany, first big EU market; Biogen to buy Reata for $6.5 billion to bulk up rare disease portfolio and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug Wegovy launched in German...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023