Airtel prepays Rs 8,024 cr to clear liabilities for spectrum acquired in 2015

Telecom company Bharti Airtel on Monday said it has prepaid Rs 8,024 crores to the Department of Telecom towards prepayment of deferred liabilities pertaining to spectrum acquired in an auction held in 2015.

The liabilities which were prepaid had an interest rate of 10 per cent, Airtel said in a statement.

Airtel, in the statement, said it continues to enjoy access to well-diversified sources of capital or financing, allowing it to have enhanced financial flexibility in its capital structure including optimised cost of financing using all opportunities for significant interest savings. (ANI)

