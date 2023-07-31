Left Menu

Adani Green’s revenue from power supply rises 55 pc in Apr-Jun quarter

Adani Green Energy Limited reported revenue from power supply at Rs 2,059 crore during the April-June 2023 quarter, an increase of 55 per cent year-on-year. In the same quarter of 2022, it was Rs 1,328 crore.

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 2023. The Adani Group company reported a cash profit of Rs 1,051 crore, up 70 per cent year-on-year against Rs 680 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2022.

The robust growth in revenue and cash profit is primarily driven by capacity addition over the past one year, the company said in a release. "Path towards a sustainable future lies in embracing cleaner and greener sources of energy. We are committed to producing low-cost green electrons through a continued focus on operational excellence and technology innovation combined with the use of Digital and Artificial Intelligence based solutions. Our team's unwavering dedication has been instrumental in achieving consistent strong financial and operational milestones," said Amit Singh, CEO, of Adani Green Energy Ltd.

"We aim to grow our renewable power capacity to 45 GW by 2030 through Solar, Wind and Solar-Wind hybrid solutions as major contributors," Singh added. Listed in 2018, its key customers include Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), and various State power distribution companies. (ANI)

