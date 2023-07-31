Left Menu

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar net loss at Rs 75 cr in Jun qtr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2023 18:18 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 18:18 IST
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 74.69 crore in the June quarter on lower revenue.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 44.91 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income fell to Rs 1,363.36 crore in the April-June period of 2023-24 fiscal from Rs 1,537.71 crore in the corresponding period of FY23.

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd is India's leading sugar and ethanol manufacturing company. Part of the Bajaj Group (Kushagra), the company has 14 sugar plants, all located in Uttar Pradesh.

The plants have an aggregate sugarcane crushing capacity of 1,36,000 tonnes crushed per day and alcohol distillation capacity of 800 kilolitres per day.

