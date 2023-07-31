Left Menu

No proposal to give tax holiday benefit status to Punjab: MoS finance in Lok Sabha

The central government has no proposal to provide tax holiday benefit status to Punjab, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary informed Lok Sabha on Monday while responding to a query of a member.

ANI | Updated: 31-07-2023 18:46 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 18:46 IST
No proposal to give tax holiday benefit status to Punjab: MoS finance in Lok Sabha
MoS Finance Pankaj Chaudhary (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The central government has no proposal to provide tax holiday benefit status to Punjab, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary informed Lok Sabha on Monday while responding to a query of a member. In the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament, the government was asked whether it proposes to give tax holiday benefit status to Punjab for being a border state and because of which industry could not come up in the state.

It was also asked whether the government will support the youth of Punjab and allow industry with tax holiday benefit status as was given to Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu Kashmir. "There is no such proposal. It is the stated policy of the Government to simplify the Income-tax Act, 1961 by removing exemptions and incentives while at the same time reducing the rates of taxes," minister Chaudhary responded in his written reply to the member. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails a second time; AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies and more

Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails a second time; US asks Supreme Court to delay Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement and more

Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails...

 Global
3
Over 60,000 Amrit Sarovars shining examples of water conservation”: PM Modi in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address

Over 60,000 Amrit Sarovars shining examples of water conservation”: PM Modi ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug Wegovy launched in Germany, first big EU market; Biogen to buy Reata for $6.5 billion to bulk up rare disease portfolio and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug Wegovy launched in German...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023