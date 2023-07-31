Left Menu

Reliance Retail unveils all-new JioBook; priced Rs 16,499, to be available from Aug 5

Reliance Retail has launched JioBook, an ultimate learning device designed for all ages, featuring the advanced JioOS operating system.

ANI | Updated: 31-07-2023 19:26 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 19:26 IST
Reliance Retail unveils all-new JioBook; priced Rs 16,499, to be available from Aug 5
Reliance Retail unveils all-new JioBook (Image: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Reliance Retail has launched JioBook, an ultimate learning device designed for all ages, featuring the advanced JioOS operating system. This sleek and lightweight learning book, weighing only 990 grams, comes in an elegant JioBlue colour with an ultra-slim design.

Whether attending online classes, learning to code, or exploring new ventures such as starting a yoga studio or delving into online trading, JioBook will provide a platform for all learning endeavours. JioBook comes pre-loaded with a Jio 4G LTE SIM and offers Dual Band WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0 for seamless, always-on connectivity.

Boosting productivity, JioBook offers over 75 keyboard shortcuts, an integrated chatbot, and wireless printing capabilities. Under the hood, it packs 4GB RAM, 64GB flash memory, expandable to 256GB and an impressive 11.6-inch HD display.

Jio book is priced at Rs 16,499 per unit and will be available from August 5, 2023. Customers will be able to purchase JioBook from Reliance Digital's online and offline stores, as well as through Amazon.in. "We are dedicated to introduce innovative products that empower individuals in their learning journey. The all-new JioBook is our latest offering catering to learners of all ages with its advanced features and seamless connectivity options. We believe JioBook will revolutionize the way people learn, opening new opportunities for personal growth and skill development," said a Reliance Retail spokesperson. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails a second time; AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies and more

Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails a second time; US asks Supreme Court to delay Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement and more

Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails...

 Global
3
Over 60,000 Amrit Sarovars shining examples of water conservation”: PM Modi in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address

Over 60,000 Amrit Sarovars shining examples of water conservation”: PM Modi ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug Wegovy launched in Germany, first big EU market; Biogen to buy Reata for $6.5 billion to bulk up rare disease portfolio and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug Wegovy launched in German...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023