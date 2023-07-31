IMF says monitoring Niger developments, has not made RSF loan payment

The International Monetary Fund on Monday said it is continuing to closely monitor political developments in Niger after a military junta seized power, and has not yet disbursed a $131.5 million loan to the west African country that was approved on July 5.

The IMF did, however, disburse a $26.5 million payment related to the July 5 approval of a review of Niger's three-year Extended Credit Facility loan, the spokesperson said. But the $131.5 million Resilience and Sustainability Facility loan had not been disbursed under normal procedures followed by the IMF for the loan.

