Over 6.5 crore ITRs filed for 2022-23 fiscal till Monday evening

The last date for filing income tax returns (ITR) for the financial year 2022-23 is today (Monday).

ANI | Updated: 31-07-2023 21:35 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 21:35 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The total number of income tax return (ITR) filers have scaled a peak with over 6.50 crore ITR fillings till 6 pm Monday. Of the total, about 36.91 lakh ITRs have been filed today till 6 pm, Income Tax Department said.

The last date for filing income tax returns (ITR) for the financial year 2022-23 is today (Monday). "To assist taxpayers for ITR filing, tax payment and other related services, our helpdesk is functioning on 24x7 basis, and we are providing support through calls, live chats, WebEx sessions and social media," the income tax department said.

"We extend our gratitude to taxpayers and tax professionals for helping us reach this milestone, and urge all those who haven't filed ITR for AY 2023-24, to file their ITR," it said. (ANI)

