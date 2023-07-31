Left Menu

Aviation Security Culture Week begins at Kolkata airport

The Aviation Security Culture Week commenced with an inauguration pledge by the director of NSCBI Airport C Pattabhi, and other top officials of different agencies.All the stakeholders such as the AAI, airlines, CISF and passengers will be participating in the security culture week on the theme See it, Say it, Secure it.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 31-07-2023 22:13 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 22:13 IST
Aviation Security Culture Week begins at Kolkata airport
  • Country:
  • India

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security along with other agencies began observing Aviation Security Culture Week in the NSCB International Airport (NSCBI) in Kolkata on Monday.

The main objective of security culture week is to inculcate security consciousness among members of the aviation community and passengers, an Airports Authority of India (AAI) statement said.

"This will make flying safer," it said.

Various programmes such as awareness sessions, quiz contests, reward and recognition and walkathon will be organised throughout the week. The Aviation Security Culture Week commenced with an inauguration pledge by the director of NSCBI Airport C Pattabhi, and other top officials of different agencies.

All the stakeholders such as the AAI, airlines, CISF and passengers will be participating in the security culture week on the theme 'See it, Say it, Secure it'. During this special week, various activities will be undertaken to educate, engage and create awareness about aviation security measures among airport staff, airlines, security agencies and the general public.

These sessions will cover a range of topics, including security protocols, threat awareness and crisis management, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails a second time; AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies and more

Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails a second time; US asks Supreme Court to delay Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement and more

Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails...

 Global
3
Over 60,000 Amrit Sarovars shining examples of water conservation”: PM Modi in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address

Over 60,000 Amrit Sarovars shining examples of water conservation”: PM Modi ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug Wegovy launched in Germany, first big EU market; Biogen to buy Reata for $6.5 billion to bulk up rare disease portfolio and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug Wegovy launched in German...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023