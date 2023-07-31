8-year-old killed, several injured as school van collides with truck in UP's Pratapgarh
- Country:
- India
An eight-year-old girl was killed while eight others were injured here on Monday when a private school van collided head-on with a truck, police said.
The accident took place in the Leelapur area here when the students in the van were on their way to school from Patulki village here, Leelapur SHO Subhash Yadav said.
The vehicle collided with a truck near a turning in Lakshman Bazar here, leaving eight students and the van's driver Asghar Ali injured, Yadav said. All of them were taken to the Lalganj trauma centre here, where doctors declared Mansi (8) brought dead, while others are undergoing treatment.
Police have detained the driver of the truck, and the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem, the SHO said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Leelapur
- Patulki
- Leelapur SHO Subhash
- Lalganj
- Yadav
- Mansi
- Lakshman Bazar
- Asghar Ali
ALSO READ
"A meeting against UCC": Akhilesh Yadav meets All India Muslim Personal Law Board chief
UP: AIMPLB delegation meets Akhilesh Yadav over UCC
"2/3rd of population is going to defeat BJP...": Akhilesh Yadav on Opposition unity meeting
Dislike the term 'acting', idea is to capture soul of character: Raghubir Yadav
Dislike the term 'acting', idea is to capture soul of character: Raghubir Yadav