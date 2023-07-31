Goa: Woman, child killed after car plunges into river in Sanguem

A woman and a child were killed after their car plunged into a river in Sanguem in south Goa on Monday, an official said.

The incident took place at 8:45pm in Taricotta area, the state fire and emergency department official said.

''The car was taken out from the river at 10pm. The bodies of a woman and a child have been recovered. The woman was driving the vehicle. Their identities are not yet known,'' he said.

The operation to bring the car out of the waterbody was carried out amid heavy rain, he added.

