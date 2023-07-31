Left Menu

Goa: Woman, child killed after car plunges into river in Sanguem

A woman and a child were killed after their car plunged into a river in Sanguem in south Goa on Monday, an official said.The incident took place at 845pm in Taricotta area, the state fire and emergency department official said.The car was taken out from the river at 10pm. The woman was driving the vehicle.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 31-07-2023 22:52 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 22:52 IST
Goa: Woman, child killed after car plunges into river in Sanguem
  • Country:
  • India

A woman and a child were killed after their car plunged into a river in Sanguem in south Goa on Monday, an official said.

The incident took place at 8:45pm in Taricotta area, the state fire and emergency department official said.

''The car was taken out from the river at 10pm. The bodies of a woman and a child have been recovered. The woman was driving the vehicle. Their identities are not yet known,'' he said.

The operation to bring the car out of the waterbody was carried out amid heavy rain, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

 Global
2
Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

 Netherlands
3
New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

 India
4
Reliance unveils all-new JioBook; priced Rs 16,499, to be available from Aug 5

Reliance unveils all-new JioBook; priced Rs 16,499, to be available from Aug...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023