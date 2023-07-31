Left Menu

Mumbai: One dead, one injured after SUV driven by drunk man hits car

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-07-2023 23:06 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 23:04 IST
Mumbai: One dead, one injured after SUV driven by drunk man hits car
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One person was killed and another was injured when their car was hit by an SUV driven by an allegedly drunk man in the early hours of Monday, a police official said.

The incident took place near Sagar Villa building along Bhulabhai Desai Road in south Mumbai at 1.35 am, he said.

''Car driver Anshukumar Rai (22) died, while one occupant was seriously injured. The SUV was driven by insurance agent Raunak Ganatra (26) who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol,'' he said.

Ganatra tried to flee from the spot but was nabbed by police with the help of people in the vicinity and placed under arrest, he added.

He has been charged under Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act provisions for culpable homicide, endangering life by driving negligently, drunk driving and other offences, the Gamdevi police station official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

 Global
2
Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

 Netherlands
3
New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

 India
4
Reliance unveils all-new JioBook; priced Rs 16,499, to be available from Aug 5

Reliance unveils all-new JioBook; priced Rs 16,499, to be available from Aug...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023