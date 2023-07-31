Left Menu

Russia says six killed in shelling of Donetsk city, Zaporizhzhia region

Russian-installed Donetsk Mayor Alexei Kulemzin separately published on Telegram pictures of a burnt-out bus. Later on Monday Yevgeny Balitsky, the Russian-installed acting governor of Zaporizhzhia region, said three people were killed and about 15 injured after Ukrainian shelling of a local store in the village of Basan.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 31-07-2023 23:30 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 23:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Six people were killed in Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk city and a village in Zaporizhzhia region, Russian news agencies reported on Monday, citing local officials and emergency services.

According to TASS news agency, three people had been killed and 11 injured in Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk. In a statement posted on Telegram, Denis Pushilin, the Russian-installed acting head of those parts of Donetsk region that Moscow controls, said the casualties occurred when Ukrainian shells hit a civilian bus. Russian-installed Donetsk Mayor Alexei Kulemzin separately published on Telegram pictures of a burnt-out bus.

Later on Monday Yevgeny Balitsky, the Russian-installed acting governor of Zaporizhzhia region, said three people were killed and about 15 injured after Ukrainian shelling of a local store in the village of Basan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

