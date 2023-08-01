Drones target Moscow, high-rise building hit

Russian anti-aircraft units downed a number of drones targeting Moscow but one drone struck the same high-rise tower that was hit earlier in the week, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said. "Several drones attempting fly into Moscow were downed by anti-aircraft fire," Sobyanin wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

"One flew into the same tower at the Moskva City complex hit previously. The facade has been damaged on the 21st floor. Glazing was destroyed over 150 square metres." Sobyanin said no injuries were reported.

