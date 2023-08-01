Left Menu

Four die of asphyxiation while cleaning septic tank in Bihar's Saharsa

Four people have died of asphyxiation while cleaning a septic tank in Bihars Saharsa district, an official said on Tuesday.The incident took place when the owner of the house, Kailash Choudhary 55, and three labourers -- Asharfi Shah 65, Sushil Kumar 25 and Shambhu Shah 45 were cleaning the septic tank in Mahisarho village in Mahishi police station area on Monday evening.Choudhary was a construction worker by profession and had gotten down into the tank to help the labourers.

PTI | Saharsa | Updated: 01-08-2023 12:25 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 12:24 IST
Four die of asphyxiation while cleaning septic tank in Bihar's Saharsa
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four people have died of asphyxiation while cleaning a septic tank in Bihar's Saharsa district, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place when the owner of the house, Kailash Choudhary (55), and three labourers -- Asharfi Shah (65), Sushil Kumar (25) and Shambhu Shah (45) – were cleaning the septic tank in Mahisarho village in Mahishi police station area on Monday evening.

Choudhary was a construction worker by profession and had gotten down into the tank to help the labourers. Saharsa (Sadar) Circle Officer Pradeep Kumar Jha told PTI, ''The incident took place at the residence of Kailash Choudhary around 5 pm on Monday when four people were cleaning the septic tank. When a fifth person was about to enter the tank, he noticed that the four had fallen unconscious and raised an alarm.'' They were taken to a hospital in Mahishi where three of them were declared brought dead by doctors, while another person died in a medical establishment in Saharsa, he said, adding that local police are investigating the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

 India
2
Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

 Global
3
Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

 Netherlands
4
Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eastern Europe’s growing illicit tobacco trade wreaking global havoc

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023