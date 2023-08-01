French foreign ministry says Niger evacuation operations will start today
Updated: 01-08-2023 13:25 IST
Evacuations of French nationals from Niger will start on Tuesday, the French foreign ministry said in a statement, following last week's military coup and anti-French unrest in the country.
French authorities are also working on the evacuation of citizens from other European countries, the statement said.
