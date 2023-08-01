Left Menu

UK's FTSE 100 falls as mining losses subdue HSBC, Diageo gains

UK's FTSE 100 reversed gains on Tuesday as losses in mining firms outpaced upbeat earnings by HSBC, Weir Group and Diageo, while BP's shares edged higher after the company raised its dividend.

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-08-2023 14:02 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 13:58 IST
UK's FTSE 100 falls as mining losses subdue HSBC, Diageo gains
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UK's FTSE 100 reversed gains on Tuesday as losses in mining firms outpaced upbeat earnings by HSBC, Weir Group and Diageo, while BP's shares edged higher after the company raised its dividend. The blue-chip FTSE 100 was last down 0.1%, after rising 0.2% earlier in the session, while the more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 midcap index fell 0.4%.

HSBC added 2.4%, touching a four-year high after Europe's largest bank raised its key performance target as its first-half profit surged more than two-fold. The broader banks index gained 1.1%.

Weir Group jumped 4.1% to the top of the FTSE 100 after the engineering firm raised full-year revenue and profit guidance. Industrial metal miners, however, capped gains, losing 1.0% as prices of most base metals slipped on a firmer dollar.

The beverages index added 1.7% as Diageo rose 1.9% after the world's largest spirits maker beat full-year sales forecasts. "The market seems to be cautiously optimistic at the moment," said Christopher Peters, trading floor manager at Accendo Markets.

"It seems that the majority of companies that have reported and given (positive) rhetoric as such are seeing more positivity coming forward." BP rose 1.7% after the oil giant increased its dividend by 10% despite missing second-quarter profit forecasts and dropping 70% from a year earlier.

Fresnillo slumped 7.2% after the miner posted a near-24% slump in half-yearly core profit. Markets now await the Bank of England's decision on monetary policy on Thursday, with consensus tilted towards an incoming 25 basis point hike by the central bank.

Investors will also keep tabs on July Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data due later in the day. Meanwhile, a survey from mortgage lender Nationwide showed British house prices fell 3.8% in annual terms in July, the biggest drop since July 2009.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

 India
2
Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

 Global
3
Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

 Netherlands
4
Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eastern Europe’s growing illicit tobacco trade wreaking global havoc

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023