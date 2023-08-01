Left Menu

Italy offers special flight to repatriate nationals from Niger's capital

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 01-08-2023 14:09 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 14:08 IST
Antonio Tajani Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy's foreign minister on Tuesday said the government would arrange a special flight to repatriate nationals from Niamey, the capital of Niger, after a military takeover took place in the African state.

"The Italian government has decided to offer our fellow citizens in Niamey the chance to leave the city on a special flight to Italy," Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani posted on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

