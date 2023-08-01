Italy offers special flight to repatriate nationals from Niger's capital
Reuters | Rome | Updated: 01-08-2023 14:09 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 14:08 IST
- Country:
- Italy
Italy's foreign minister on Tuesday said the government would arrange a special flight to repatriate nationals from Niamey, the capital of Niger, after a military takeover took place in the African state.
"The Italian government has decided to offer our fellow citizens in Niamey the chance to leave the city on a special flight to Italy," Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani posted on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Italy shuts main Sicily airport until Wednesday due to fire
IAEA concludes International Physical Protection Advisory Mission in Nigeria
Italy state TV suspends two sports commentators for sexist remarks
Nigeria petrol prices soar to record high after subsidy removal
Cauvery row: Black-clad TN BJP leaders protest against DMK, 'GoBackStalin' trends on Twitter