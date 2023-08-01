Left Menu

Train firing: Accused RPF constable remanded to police custody till Aug 7

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-08-2023 14:10 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 14:10 IST
A court here on Tuesday remanded Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Chetan Singh to the custody of Government Railway Police till August 7 for allegedly shooting dead four persons on a moving train.

The incident took place on Monday morning on board the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express train near Palghar station on Mumbai's outskirts. Accused constable Chetan Singh (34) allegedly shot dead his senior - RPF Assistant Sub-Inspector Tikaram Meena - and three passengers on board the train, officials said.

Singh was nabbed with his weapon later while trying to flee after passengers pulled the chain of the train which stopped near Mira Road station (on the Mumbai suburban network).

Two of the deceased passengers have been identified by the railway police as Abdul Kadarbhai Mohammed Hussain Bhanpurwala (48), a resident of Nalasopara in Palghar, and Asgar Abbas Sheikh (48), a resident of Madhubani in Bihar, while the third victim was yet to be identified.

The Railway Board has set up a five-member committee to probe the incident, according to officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

