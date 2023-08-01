Nomura's crypto arm wins Dubai licence

The crypto arm of Japanese investment bank and brokerage Nomura said on Tuesday it had won an operating licence in Dubai, the latest in a number of mainstream financial institutions this year to enter the crypto sector. Laser Digital, which is headquartered in Switzerland with officers in Dubai and London, said in a statement it had received the licence from Dubai's Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority, allowing it to offer crypto-related broker-dealer, management and investment services.

Laser said it would launch its trading and asset management business in the coming months, allowing institutional investors access to over-the-counter crypto trading and other investment products. French bank Societe Generale became last month the first company in France to obtain a licence for crypto services, underscoring resilient hunger among mainstream banks to embrace crypto as markets have rallied through 2023.

Top token bitcoin has gained about 75% so far this year, a recovery of sorts from a 2022 punctuated by corporate scandals and plummeting token prices. However, the asset remains less than half its all-time high of $69,000.

