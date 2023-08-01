China stocks fall as investors grow sceptical over stimulus policy

China stocks closed down on Tuesday after a sharp rebound in recent sessions, with some investors locking in profits as they remain sceptical on the country's policy measures to aid a weak post-pandemic recovery.

** China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index fell 0.4%, while the Shanghai Composite Index was almost flat at close. ** The Hang Seng Index lost 0.3% and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index declined 0.7%.

** China's State Council on Monday announced measures to restore and expand consumption in the automobile, real estate and services sector, aiming to give full play to the "fundamental role" of consumption in economic development. ** That comes after China's top policymakers last week pledged at a Politburo meeting to step up support for the economy and strengthen counter-cyclical adjustments in the second half of this year.

** Authorities, however, have not released much detail on their plans, leaving investors waiting. ** "Most investors I spoke to were still sceptical on the potential measures that the government would roll out," UBS analysts said in a note.

** Some foreign investors say policymakers' words will have to be matched by substantive action to clean up the ailing property sector before confidence recovers. ** China's factory activity swung to contraction in July, a private sector survey showed on Tuesday, with supply, demand and export orders all deteriorating as firms blamed sluggish market conditions at home and abroad.

** In mainland market, communications equipment shares rose 1.9%, while stocks in tourism, consumer staples lost more than 1% each. ** In Hong Kong market, tech giants slipped 0.3% while mainland property developers dropped 2.4%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)