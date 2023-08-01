Train firing: High-level panel members reach Mumbai for probe; GRP to scan CCTV footage from coaches

Members of a high-level committee, set up to conduct a probe into the incident of an RPF constable allegedly shooting dead four persons on a train, have reached here and they are expected to meet officials concerned on Tuesday, authorities said.

The Government Railway Police will also scan the footage of CCTV cameras on the train, a senior GRP official said. The Railway Board has set up a five-member committee to conduct a ''comprehensive inquiry'' into the incident which took place on Monday on the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express train, an official said.

RPF constable Chetan Singh allegedly shot dead his senior – Assistant Sub-Inspector Tikaram Meena – and three passengers near Palghar station on Mumbai's outskirts, officials said.

The probe committee comprises principal chief security commissioners of the Western Railway and the Central Railway, principal chief commercial manager of the North Western Railway, principal chief medical director of the North Central Railway and principal chief personnel officer of the West Central Railway.

According to railway officials, the panel has been asked to submit its report on the train firing incident to the Railway Board in the next three months.

"An ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh has been announced for the passengers who died in this unfortunate incident. The family of ASI Tikaram will receive dues as per service rules," a statement from the Western Railway said.

Two of the deceased passengers have been identified by the Railway police as Abdul Kadarbhai Mohammed Hussain Bhanpurwala (48), a resident of Nalasopara in Palghar and Asgar Abbas Sheikh (48), a resident of Madhubani in Bihar, while the third victim is yet to be identified.

Following the incident, accused constable Chetan Singh was nabbed with his weapon while trying to flee after passengers pulled the chain of the train which stopped near Mira Road station (on the Mumbai suburban network). Meanwhile, a senior official said GRP will go through the footage of CCTV cameras installed on the train as part of their investigation.

He said the accused constable was first taken to the civic-run Shatabdi Hospital where doctors referred him to another facility. The accused is yet to reveal the exact reason for taking such a drastic step, the senior GRP official added.

