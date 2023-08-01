About 8,000 stakeholders to participate in first India Stainless-Steel Expo: ISSDA

Around 8,000 stakeholders are likely to participate in the first India Stainless-Steel Expo (ISSE) 2023, being organised under the steel ministry.

The three-day event will begin on Thursday in Noida, Indian Stainless Steel Development Association (ISSDA) said in a statement on Tuesday.

Issues related to input materials, processing machinery, finished products and essential secondary processing techniques crucial to the stainless steel sector will be taken up at the event, which will be attended by around 8,000 industry professionals directly affiliated with the stainless steel industry, ISSDA said.

''The first edition of ISSE 2023 is being organised under the aegis of the Ministry of Steel at the India Expo Mart, Greater Noida from August 3. Union Minister of Steel and Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M Scindia will be the chief guest,'' the body said.

The mega event, being held for the first time, will provide the stainless steel industry opportunity to connect, collaborate and conduct business, ISSDA president Rajamani Krishnamurti said. ''There will be 10 focused roundtables, which will delve into strategies to bolster the consumption of stainless steel in key sectors, such as railways, infrastructure, utensils, oil and gas, energy, chemical and petrochemical, pharma, medical and healthcare, architecture, building and construction, among others,'' he said.

The event is being organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce, Bureau of Indian Standards, Ministry of Micro Small & Medium Enterprises, Niti Aayog, Invest India, Ministry of Railways and World Stainless Steel.

