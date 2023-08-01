Co-working firm 91Springboard appoints Anshu Sarin as new CEO

Co-working firm 91Springboard on Tuesday said it has appointed Anshu Sarin as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Before joining 91Springboard, Anshu Sarin served as the CEO at Berggruen Hotels Pvt Ltd, the company said in a statement.

Outgoing CEO Anand Vemuri assumes the role of Executive Chairman, it added.

The company has 26 centres across eight cities -- Bengaluru, Mumbai, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Gurgaon, Noida, Pune and Goa.

