PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2023 15:31 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 15:29 IST
Tata Motors sales dip 1 pc in July
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@TataMotors)
Tata Motors on Tuesday said its total sales declined by 1 per cent to 80,633 units in July.

The auto major had sold 81,790 units in July 2022.

The company's domestic sales declined marginally to 78,844 units in July as against 78,978 units in the year-ago period, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Total commercial vehicle sales declined 4 per cent to 32,944 units last month from 34,154 units in the same month last year.

Passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 47,628 units as compared with 47,505 units in July 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

