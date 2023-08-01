Italy's troubled taxi services under antitrust scrutiny

Italy's antitrust authority (AGCM) said on Tuesday it had started gathering information on the country's malfunctioning taxi services, ahead of possible new initiatives "to protect the market and consumers".

Over the past few months, reports have multiplied about a severe taxi shortage in major Italian cities, amid a long-standing failure to increase the number of licences despite surging demand from tourists and residents. The AGCM said it acted after several "critical issues" emerged in Rome, Milan and Naples, with problems for customers related to waiting times, acceptance of card payments and the correct use of taxi meters.

The authority has requested data on key industry parameters, such the number of available licences and cars, from taxi firms and from the municipalities of the three cities in question. Taxi drivers are a powerful lobby in Italy and have in the past successfully resisted local and national government attempts to increase competition in the sector, also through aggressive strike actions.

They have managed to restrict the scope of Uber operations in the country, arguing they posed a safety risk to customers. According to Il Messaggero newspaper, Italy's industry and transport ministers were due to discuss a government plan to increase the number of licences in a meeting on Tuesday in Rome with taxi industry representatives.

