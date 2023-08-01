Gold rises Rs 80; silver jumps Rs 400

Gold prices climbed Rs 80 to Rs 60,430 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday amid a rise in precious metal prices in overseas market, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had settled at Rs 60,350 per 10 grams.

Silver also jumped Rs 400 to Rs 77,100 per kilogramme.

Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at Rs 60,430/10 grams, up by Rs 80 per 10 grams against the previous close, Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the global market, both gold and silver were up at USD 1,957 per ounce and USD 24.52 per ounce, respectively.

Gold gains came on healthy risk appetite and outside bullish markets as industrial commodities surged.

Risk appetite improved as China took further steps to stimulate its economic growth, Praveen Singh, Associate VP, Fundamental Currencies and Commodities at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, said.

