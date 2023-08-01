Left Menu

Anupam Rasayan Q1 net profit rises 25 pc to Rs 52.25 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2023 16:00 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 15:56 IST
Anupam Rasayan Q1 net profit rises 25 pc to Rs 52.25 crore
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Chemicals maker Anupam Rasayan on Tuesday posted a 24.52 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 52.25 crore in the June quarter on strong revenue.

Net profit stood at Rs 41.96 crore in the same quarter a year ago, a regulatory filing said.

Total income rose on a consolidated basis to Rs 398.76 crore during the April-June quarter of the 2023-24 fiscal from Rs 334.3 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenses remained higher at Rs 321.46 crore as against Rs 273.64 crore in the said period.

Anand Desai, Managing Director of Anupam Rasayan, said, ''I am delighted at the consistent growth momentum of the company against a challenging industry backdrop.'' While the falling prices of commodity agrochemicals are putting pressure on margins for the industry, the company's customised products and robust business model helped deliver strong EBITDA margins of 29 per cent in Q1 of this fiscal, he said.

During Q1, Anupam Rasayan signed an MoU with 3xper Innoventure Ltd for the supply of targeted and identified new-age pharma molecules using continuous process. The company has also signed Letters of Intent (LOIs) worth Rs 4,066 crore with the Japanese and American MNCs for niche life sciences and specialty chemical molecules.

''These LOIs reinforce the growing confidence of global MNCs in our technical capabilities and think of us as the trusted partner of choice for high-end customised molecules. These LOIs improves our revenue visibility in the coming years,'' Desai said.

The company's order book remains strong despite a challenging external environment, giving the confidence to deliver robust growth in FY24 while maintaining margins, he added.

The company has six manufacturing facilities in Gujarat with four facilities located at Sachin in Surat, while one of them is located at Jhagadia, Bharuch with an aggregate installed capacity of about 27,200 tonne as on December 31, 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

 India
2
Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

 Global
3
Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

 Netherlands
4
Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eastern Europe’s growing illicit tobacco trade wreaking global havoc

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023