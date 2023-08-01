Left Menu

Auro Impex & Chemicals Limited secures a Rs 20.25 crore order

Auro Impex & Chemicals Limited, specializes in the manufacturing, exporting, and supply of Discharge & Collecting Electrodes, as well as internal parts and spares for Electrostatic Precipitators (ESPs) Received an order for collecting and discharging electrodes.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 01-08-2023 15:59 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 15:59 IST
Madhusudan Goenka, Managing Director - Auro Impex & Chemicals Limited. Image Credit: ANI

PNN Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 1: Auro Impex & Chemicals Limited, specializes in the manufacturing, exporting, and supply of Discharge & Collecting Electrodes, as well as internal parts and spares for Electrostatic Precipitators (ESPs) Received an order for collecting and discharging electrodes.

Speaking on the occasion Madhusudan Goenka, Managing Director - Auro Impex & Chemicals Limited said, "We are thrilled to receive a Rs 20.25 crore order for discharging and Collecting Electrodes. This reflects our commitment to quality, sustainability, and customer satisfaction. Grateful to our team for their dedication in supporting our ongoing success and growth in the industry." Auro Impex & Chemicals Limited is a renowned manufacturer, exporter, and supplier specializing in Electrostatic Precipitator (ESP) internals and discharge & collecting electrodes. The Company's area of competence is providing specialized ESP electrical control systems that make use of cutting-edge technology to significantly reduce outlet emissions. Strive to offer effective and sustainable air pollution management solutions, with a constant focus on quality and innovation.  The commitment of company extends beyond production, with a strong focus on providing outstanding after-sales support to its extensive domestic and international network. This dedication plays a crucial role in contributing to a greener and cleaner world for generations to come.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Eastern Europe’s growing illicit tobacco trade wreaking global havoc

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

