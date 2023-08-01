Maruti Suzuki total sales rise to 1,81,630 units in July

Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday reported a 3 per cent increase in total sales at 1,81,630 units in July, riding on the back of demand for its utility vehicle range.

The company had dispatched a total of 1,75,916 units to its dealers in the same month last year, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) said in a statement.

Total domestic passenger vehicle sales were at 1,52,126 units as compared to 1,42,850 units in the year-ago month, a growth of 6 per cent, it added.

Sales of mini segment cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, declined to 9,590 units as against 20,333 units in July 2022.

Sales of compact cars, including Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, and Swift, also fell by 21 per cent to 67,102 units as compared with 84,818 units in the year-ago period.

Utility vehicles, consisting of Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Jimny and XL6, clocked sales of 62,049 units last month, a jump of over two-fold as against 23,272 units dispatched in July 2022.

MSI said its exports last month stood at 22,199 units over 20,311 units in the same month last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)