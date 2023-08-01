Left Menu

GST collections in July rise 11 pc to Rs 1.65 lakh crore

The GST revenues generated in July 2023 were 11 per cent higher than it was registered in the same month last year. 

ANI | Updated: 01-08-2023 16:11 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 16:10 IST
GST collections in July rise 11 pc to Rs 1.65 lakh crore
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue collected in the month of July 2023 was worth Rs 165,105 crore, official data showed Tuesday. The GST revenues generated in July 2023 were 11 per cent higher than it was registered in the same month last year.

Of the total GST collection in July, CGST was Rs 29,773 crore, SGST was Rs 37,623 crore, IGST was Rs 85,930 crore (including Rs 41,239 crore collected on import of goods) and cess Rs 11,779 crore (including Rs 840 crore collected on import of goods), Ministry of Finance said in a release. Notably, in April, the gross GST collection was at an all-time high of Rs 187,035 crore.

In the entire financial year 2022-23, the total gross GST collection stood at Rs 18.10 lakh crore and the average gross monthly collection for the full year is Rs 1.51 lakh crore. The gross revenues in 2022-23 were 22 per cent higher on a yearly basis.

Over the last few years, various efforts have been made to increase the tax base and improve compliance. Goods and Services Tax was introduced in the country with effect from July 1, 2017, and states were assured compensation for loss of any revenue arising on account of the implementation of GST as per the provisions of the GST (Compensation to States) Act, 2017 for a period of five years. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

 India
2
Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

 Global
3
Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

 Netherlands
4
Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eastern Europe’s growing illicit tobacco trade wreaking global havoc

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023