Left Menu

2 killed, 1 injured in road accident in UP's Pilibhit

Two people were killed and one was injured allegedly after their car collided head-on with an unidentified vehicle in Bisalpur area here on Tuesday, police said.The accident took place around 1.30 am, killing Riyasat 45 and Zaheer Khan 50, SHO Bisalpur Ashok Pal said.According to police, the three people had left for Kanpur early Monday morning.

PTI | Pilibhit | Updated: 01-08-2023 17:23 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 17:14 IST
2 killed, 1 injured in road accident in UP's Pilibhit
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two people were killed and one was injured allegedly after their car collided head-on with an unidentified vehicle in Bisalpur area here on Tuesday, police said.

The accident took place around 1.30 am, killing Riyasat (45) and Zaheer Khan (50), SHO (Bisalpur) Ashok Pal said.

According to police, the three people had left for Kanpur early Monday morning. After completing their work there, they were returning to Pilibhit when their car collided head-on with an unidentified vehicle. The injured person has been identified as Achhe Miyaan, the SHO said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

 India
2
Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

 Global
3
Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

 Netherlands
4
Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eastern Europe’s growing illicit tobacco trade wreaking global havoc

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023