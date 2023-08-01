2 killed, 1 injured in road accident in UP's Pilibhit
Two people were killed and one was injured allegedly after their car collided head-on with an unidentified vehicle in Bisalpur area here on Tuesday, police said.The accident took place around 1.30 am, killing Riyasat 45 and Zaheer Khan 50, SHO Bisalpur Ashok Pal said.According to police, the three people had left for Kanpur early Monday morning.
Two people were killed and one was injured allegedly after their car collided head-on with an unidentified vehicle in Bisalpur area here on Tuesday, police said.
The accident took place around 1.30 am, killing Riyasat (45) and Zaheer Khan (50), SHO (Bisalpur) Ashok Pal said.
According to police, the three people had left for Kanpur early Monday morning. After completing their work there, they were returning to Pilibhit when their car collided head-on with an unidentified vehicle. The injured person has been identified as Achhe Miyaan, the SHO said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.
