China says will keep property financing stable, orderly

China will keep property financing stable and orderly, the central bank said on Tuesday, adding it will continue to guide the reduction of personal housing loan interest rates and downpayment ratios.

The country will also pay close attention to cross-border capital fluctuations, and keep yuan basically stable, it added.

