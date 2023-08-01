Left Menu

Highest number of custodial deaths in Gujarat, Maharashtra: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2023 18:16 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 18:11 IST
Highest number of custodial deaths in Gujarat, Maharashtra: Govt
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat and Maharashtra were top two states where the highest number of deaths in police custody were reported in the last five years, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said as many as 687 people died in police custody in various parts of the country from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2023.

While 81 deaths in police custody were reported in Gujarat, 80 such deaths took place in Maharashtra in the said period, he said, replying to a written question.

The minister said there were 50 police custodial deaths in Madhya Pradesh, 47 in Bihar, 41 in Uttar Pradesh and 36 in Tamil Nadu.

Citing the data provided by the National Human Rights Commission, Rai said a total of 164 deaths in police custody were reported in 2022-23, 175 in 2021-22, 100 in 2020-21, 112 in 2019-20 and 136 in 2018-2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

 India
2
Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

 Global
3
Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

 Netherlands
4
Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eastern Europe’s growing illicit tobacco trade wreaking global havoc

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023