Left Menu

Triveni Turbine net profit rises 59 pc to Rs 61 cr in Jun qtr

Triveni Turbine on Tuesday posted over a 59 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 61 crore, mainly due to higher revenues. The consolidated net profit of the company was Rs 38.3 crore in the quarter ended June 2022, a company statement showed.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2023 18:34 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 18:27 IST
Triveni Turbine net profit rises 59 pc to Rs 61 cr in Jun qtr
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Triveni Turbine on Tuesday posted over a 59 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 61 crore, mainly due to higher revenues. The consolidated net profit of the company was Rs 38.3 crore in the quarter ended June 2022, a company statement showed. Its revenues from operations increased to Rs 376.4 crore in the quarter from Rs 259 crore a year ago. ''In the first quarter of FY24, Triveni Turbines has delivered yet another impressive performance. The momentum in revenue growth remained strong during the quarter with 45 per cent growth over the previous corresponding period,'' said Triveni Turbine Chairman and Managing Director Dhruv M Sawhney. At the end of the quarter, the company had a record closing order book of Rs 1,410 crore, up 31 per cent year-on-year, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

 India
2
Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

 Global
3
Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

 Netherlands
4
Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eastern Europe’s growing illicit tobacco trade wreaking global havoc

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023